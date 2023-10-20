- Home
Islamic Resistance Targets Several ’Israeli’ Occupation Sites along the Occupied Borders
folder_openLebanon access_time 3 hours ago
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued on Friday 20-10-2023 the following statements:
In the Name of Allah the Most Beneficent the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted this afternoon the ‘Israeli’ enemy’s positions in the occupied Shebaa Farms and Kharshouba Hills. The sites are: “Al-Ramtha, Al-Radar, Ruwaisat Al-Qarn, and Ruwaisat Al-Alam”, and were targeted with the guided missiles and the appropriate weapons.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted in the afternoon ‘Al-‘Assi’ site with the guided missiles and the appropriate weapons.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters attacked in the afternoon ‘Hermon’ site with the guided missiles and the appropriate weapons.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters attacked in the afternoon a gathering of Zionist enemy soldiers in the occupied Hounin [‘Ramim’] Barrack, certainly inflicting casualties.
- In response to the targeting of journalists and the attack against civilians that took place near ‘Al-Abbad’ site on Thursday, which led to the martyrdom of Abdallah Rabih Al-Biqa’i, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted an ‘Israeli’ infantry unit near ‘Branit’ barrack with the appropriate missiles, accurately leaving several soldiers killed and injured.
{And victory comes only from Allah, the Almighty, All-Wise}
