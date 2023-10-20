Iran Decries US’ Veto on UNSC Resolution Calling for Halt to “Israeli” Strikes on Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi denounced the move by the hegemonic powers, above all the US, to veto a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for a pause in the “Israeli” attacks to allow humanitarian assistance into Gaza.

Washington’s veto of the UNSC resolution that called for the cessation of the Zionist regime’s crimes and strikes against the people of Gaza was tantamount to intensified cruelty to the Palestinian people and humanity, Raisi said in comments at a conference of the Iranian medical society in Tehran on Thursday.

The US on Wednesday vetoed a UNSC resolution that called for a halt to the war to allow humanitarian assistance into Gaza. The US was the sole vote against the resolution, with 12 members voting in favor and Russia and the UK abstaining.

The Iranian president said the resolution had been drafted to stop the “Israeli” crimes against the oppressed people of Gaza, who have been displaced or whose houses have been turned into rubble, but the hegemonic system, above all the US, vetoed the resolution.

Raisi denounced the ongoing tragedy in Gaza as a “genocide and crime against humanity” committed by the US, the Zionist regime and their sponsors.

He reminded the self-described civilized countries in the West that the current atrocities against the people of Gaza are a blatant violation of the civilization, freedom, and human rights they are advocating.

The apartheid “Israeli” regime launched a fatal war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance group Hamas waged a surprise operation, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Flood, against the occupying entity.

So far, 3,500 Palestinians have been killed in “Israeli” air raids, including more than 1,000 children and 1,000 women.