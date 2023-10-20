No Script

Fearing Hezbollah Rockets, “Israel” Evacuates “Kiryat Shmona”

Fearing Hezbollah Rockets, “Israel” Evacuates “Kiryat Shmona”
access_time 11 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli’ war Ministry announced that the entity will begin to evacuate settlers from the northern “Kiryat Shmona” settlement to subsidized guest houses.

According to the “Israeli” reports, the evacuation comes amid repeated rocket and missile attacks by Hezbollah and other Palestinian factions targeting northern of Occupied Palestine.

“Kiryat Shmona” has a population of some 22,000 “Israeli” settlers, though many have already left.

Earlier this week, the “Israeli” war ministry’s National Emergency Management Authority began working to evacuate all the settlements within two kilometers of the Lebanon border.

 

Israel South Lebanon Hezbollah GazaUnderAttack AlAqsaFlood

