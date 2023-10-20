- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Fearing Hezbollah Rockets, “Israel” Evacuates “Kiryat Shmona”
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 11 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff, Agencies
The “Israeli’ war Ministry announced that the entity will begin to evacuate settlers from the northern “Kiryat Shmona” settlement to subsidized guest houses.
According to the “Israeli” reports, the evacuation comes amid repeated rocket and missile attacks by Hezbollah and other Palestinian factions targeting northern of Occupied Palestine.
“Kiryat Shmona” has a population of some 22,000 “Israeli” settlers, though many have already left.
Earlier this week, the “Israeli” war ministry’s National Emergency Management Authority began working to evacuate all the settlements within two kilometers of the Lebanon border.
Comments
- Related News