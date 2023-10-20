No Script

80% Of ‘Israelis’ Say Netanyahu Must Publicly Take Responsibility for October 7 Failures

folder_openZionist Entity access_time 11 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The vast majority of ‘Israelis’ believe Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should publicly accept responsibility for the staggering failures that led to Hamas’s devastating operation on October 7, according to an opinion poll by the Maariv newspaper.

The chiefs of the Zionist military and the Shin Bet intelligence service have already taken such responsibility, as have the war and finance ministers.

Eighty percent of ‘Israelis’ say Netanyahu should follow suit, including 69% of those who voted for the premier’s Likud party in last year’s election, according to the survey. Only 8% of the general public think he should not.

Asked who is better suited to be prime minister, 49% pick ‘National Unity’ party leader Benny Gantz and only 28% pick Netanyahu, with the rest undecided.

Asked who they would vote for had elections been held today, the poll again gives abysmal grades to the current coalition — 43 seats compared to their current 64 — with Gantz’s party soaring to 40 seats from its current 12.

The survey was conducted on October 18 and 19 by the Lazar Institute, along with Panel4All, among 510 respondents constituting a representative sample of adult ‘Israelis.’

