Biden Urges Congress to Boost Military Aid For ‘Israel,’ Ukraine

folder_openUnited States access_time 11 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

A day after visiting the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories amid the ongoing war against Hamas, US President Joe Biden on Thursday delivered a rare speech to the nation from the Oval Office, calling for Congress to boost military aid to the Zionist entity and Ukraine while linking Hamas’ surprise operation on October 7 to the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine.

“We’re facing an inflection point in history, one of those moments where the decisions we make today are going to determine the future for decades to come,” Biden said at the start of his address, while pledging unwavering support for ‘Israel’s’ security, “today and always.”

Recapping his trip to the Zionist entity, Biden highlighted his meetings with ‘Israeli’ leaders and with the families of those detained in Gaza, saying “there is no higher priority for me than the safety of Americans held hostage” in the Gaza Strip by Palestinians.

