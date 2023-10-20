No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
  1. Home

Protesting US Arms to “Israel”, State Department Official Resigns 

Protesting US Arms to “Israel”, State Department Official Resigns 
folder_openUnited States access_time 12 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

The US State Department official Josh Paul resigned from his position following the transfer of military aid to apartheid “Israel” as part of its aggression on Gaza.

Paul had worked for 11 years in the State Department's Bureau of Political-Military Affairs which oversees arms transfers to foreign countries.

Paul announced his resignation from the State Department due to disagreements over “the continued… provision of lethal arms to ‘Israel’.” In his resignation letter, Paul stated that President Joe Biden's administration “rushing more arms to one side of the conflict,” and that such support has led to “destructive” decisions.

Paul stated that he currently cannot support the continued US military assistance to “Israel”, calling the administration’s response “an impulsive reaction” based on “intellectual bankruptcy.”

“The response ‘Israel’ is taking, and with it the American support both for that response and for the status quo of the occupation, will only lead to more and deeper suffering for both the ‘Israeli’ and the Palestinian people.”

Israel Palestine Gaza UnitedStates statedepartment

Comments

  1. Related News
Protesting US Arms to “Israel”, State Department Official Resigns 

Protesting US Arms to “Israel”, State Department Official Resigns 

12 hours ago
US Navy Warship, Military Bases Targeted in ME

US Navy Warship, Military Bases Targeted in ME

14 hours ago
Biden Whitewashes “Israel’s” Massacre of Gazans, Claims “Other Team” Was Behind Strike

Biden Whitewashes “Israel’s” Massacre of Gazans, Claims “Other Team” Was Behind Strike

2 days ago
Biden in “Israeli”-Occupied Territories for Support after Strike Kills 500 in Gaza Hospital

Biden in “Israeli”-Occupied Territories for Support after Strike Kills 500 in Gaza Hospital

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 20-10-2023 Hour: 10:02 Beirut Timing

whatshot