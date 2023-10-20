No Script

Hezbollah Slams Criminal ‘Israeli’ Policies against Civilians, Journalists

folder_openLebanon access_time 13 hours ago
By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement:

The Zionist enemy continues its criminal policies in attacking civilians who work in the area along the Lebanese border with occupied Palestine.

Hezbollah Media Relations strongly condemn the latest crime committed by the occupation forces near ‘Al-Abbad’ site against journalists, which left one civilian martyred.

The Media Relations consider this aggression a continuation of the previous crimes against journalists in Lebanon and Palestine, to prevent them from reflecting the truth, and covering and documenting the brutal crimes against the civilians and the innocent.

As we call on all the media institutions, syndicates, and professional and humanitarian societies, we reiterate that killing civilians and breaching our country’s security won’t go unanswered and unpunished.

Israel Lebanon HezbollahMediaRelations Hezbollah SouthLebanon IsraeliOccupation

Comments

