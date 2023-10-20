US Navy Warship, Military Bases Targeted in ME

By Staff, Agencies

Two US officials told CNN that the US Navy warship operating in the Middle East intercepted multiple projectiles near the coast of Yemen on Thursday.

One of the officials said the missiles were fired by the Ansarullah movement. Approximately 2-3 missiles were intercepted, according to the second official.

Later Thursday Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder confirmed that the USS Carney shot down three land attack missiles as well as several drones that were launched by Ansarullah forces in Yemen.

“This action was a demonstration of the integrated air and missile defense architecture that we built in the Middle East and that we are prepared to utilize whenever necessary to protect our partners and our interest in this important region,” he said at a news briefing. “There were no casualties to US forces and none that we know of to any civilians on the ground.”

Ryder said the Pentagon cannot say for certain at this point what the missiles and drones were targeting, but said they were launched from Yemen and were heading north along the Red Sea, “potentially toward targets in ‘Israel’.”

The USS Carney transited through the Suez Canal into the Red Sea on Wednesday. US Fleet Forces command said in a social media post that it would “help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East.”

The incident was one of a series in recent days with US bases being targeted by drones in Syria and Iraq amid the continuous US support to the “Israeli” barbaric aggression on Gaza.

The drone attacks targeting the base in Syria resulted in “minor injuries,” Ryder said.

On Wednesday, two drones targeted the Al-Tanf garrison in Syria, Ryder said. One drone was engaged and destroyed, and another drone impacted the base resulting in minor injuries to coalition forces, Ryder said.

“That same morning, in Iraq, early warning systems indicated a possible threat approaching the Al-Asad airbase where US personnel are stationed. No attack occurred, but personnel sheltered in place and an American civilian contractor suffered a cardiac episode and died shortly thereafter,” Ryder said.

On Tuesday, two drones targeted the al-Asad airbase, which resulted in minor injuries to coalition forces. And in northern Iraq near Bashur airbase, US forces engaged and destroyed a drone, resulting in no injuries or damage, Ryder said.