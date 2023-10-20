- Home
Islamic Resistance Targets Several ’Israeli’ Occupation Sites on Thursday
14 hours ago
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued on Thursday 19-10-2023 the following statements:
In the Name of Allah the Most Beneficent the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
- The Islamic Resistance fighters shelled this afternoon the Zionist “Al-Manara” site with guided missiles. The site was hit directly.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters attacked in the afternoon the following “Israeli” occupation army sites: “Jal al-Alam, al-Bahri, and Zar’it”, and the “Shumira” barracks as well as a watchtower in “Habd al-Bustan” with direct and appropriate weapons.
The military sites were hit accurately and a quantity of its technical equipment was destroyed.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted in the afternoon the fortifications of ‘Al-Abbad’ site with the appropriate weapons.
{And victory comes only from Allah, the Almighty, All-Wise}
