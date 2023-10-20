No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
  1. Home

Islamic Resistance Targets Several ’Israeli’ Occupation Sites on Thursday

Islamic Resistance Targets Several ’Israeli’ Occupation Sites on Thursday
folder_openLebanon access_time 14 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued on Thursday 19-10-2023 the following statements:

‎In the Name of Allah the Most Beneficent the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}‎

Allah Almighty is Truthful

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters shelled this afternoon the Zionist “Al-Manara” site with guided missiles. The site was hit directly.
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters attacked in the afternoon the following “Israeli” occupation army sites: “Jal al-Alam, al-Bahri, and Zar’it”, and the “Shumira” barracks as well as a watchtower in “Habd al-Bustan” with direct and appropriate weapons.
    The military sites were hit accurately and a quantity of its technical equipment was destroyed.
  3. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted in the afternoon the fortifications of ‘Al-Abbad’ site with the appropriate weapons.  

{And victory comes only from Allah, the Almighty, All-Wise}

Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah IslamicResistance IsraeliOccupation

Comments

  1. Related News
Islamic Resistance Targets Several ’Israeli’ Occupation Sites on Thursday

Islamic Resistance Targets Several ’Israeli’ Occupation Sites on Thursday

14 hours ago
The Islamic Resistance Mourns Two Martyrs of Its Hero Fighters

The Islamic Resistance Mourns Two Martyrs of Its Hero Fighters

one day ago
Islamic Resistance Inflicts Painful Losses Upon the ‘Israeli’ Enemy on Wednesday

Islamic Resistance Inflicts Painful Losses Upon the ‘Israeli’ Enemy on Wednesday

one day ago
Sayyed Safieddine: The Resistance’s Answer to Any Western Mistake Will Be Resounding

Sayyed Safieddine: The Resistance’s Answer to Any Western Mistake Will Be Resounding

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 20-10-2023 Hour: 10:02 Beirut Timing

whatshot