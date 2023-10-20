No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
  1. Home

Troops Wounded as Drones Targeted US Occupation Bases in Iraq

Troops Wounded as Drones Targeted US Occupation Bases in Iraq
folder_openMiddle East... access_timeone day ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

US-led occupation forces were wounded in Iraq in a spate of drone attacks over the last 24 hours at occupation bases in Iraq as regional tensions flare following the ‘Israeli’ massacre at the Baptist Hospital in Gaza.

Two drones targeted the al Assad airbase in western Iraq occupied by US forces and one drone targeted a base in northern Iraq, a US official told The Associated Press.

US forces claim to have intercepted all three, destroying two, but only damaging the third. This led to minor wounds among coalition forces, according to a statement Wednesday by the US Central Command.

“In this moment of heightened alert, we are vigilantly monitoring the situation in Iraq and the region. US forces will defend US and coalition forces against any threat,” Central Command said in the release.

Iraqi resistance groups have threatened to attack US facilities in the country because of American support for the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq issued a statement afterward claiming responsibility for the two attacks and saying it “heralds more operations” against the American occupation.

Iraq Palestine Gaza us occupation UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Troops Wounded as Drones Targeted US Bases in Iraq

Troops Wounded as Drones Targeted US Bases in Iraq

one day ago
Displacing Palestinians ‘Act of War’ – Jordan

Displacing Palestinians ‘Act of War’ – Jordan

one day ago
The Islamic Resistance Mourns Two Martyrs of Its Hero Fighters

The Islamic Resistance Mourns Two Martyrs of Its Hero Fighters

one day ago
Islamic Resistance Inflicts Painful Losses Upon the ‘Israeli’ Enemy on Wednesday

Islamic Resistance Inflicts Painful Losses Upon the ‘Israeli’ Enemy on Wednesday

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 20-10-2023 Hour: 10:02 Beirut Timing

whatshot