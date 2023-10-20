No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
  1. Home

Fitch Puts ‘Israel’ Under ‘Ratings Watch’

Fitch Puts ‘Israel’ Under ‘Ratings Watch’
folder_openZionist Entity access_timeone day ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The US-based credit rating agency Fitch placed the Zionist entity’s A+ credit score on rating watch negative on Tuesday due to geopolitical risks arising from the war on Gaza.

That adverse monitoring reflects the risk that the ongoing aggression may escalate to include multiple actors over a long period.

The expansion of hostilities, in addition to human casualties, could prompt significant additional military spending, the destruction of infrastructure, and a sustained change in consumer and investment confidence. According to the rating agency, all these factors would significantly deteriorate ‘Israel’s’ credit metrics.

“The combination of ‘Israel’s’ dynamic, high-value added economy, the record of resilience to regional conflict, preparedness for military confrontations, solid fiscal and external metrics and cash buffers make it unlikely a relatively short conflict largely confined to Gaza will affect ‘Israel’s’ rating,” Fitch said.

The Zionist regime has never been downgraded by Fitch or other international rating agencies such as S&P Global and Moody’s. However, Moody’s warned last week that a prolonged conflict could hurt the entity’s credit rating.

Israel Palestine Gaza UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Fitch Puts ‘Israel’ Under ‘Ratings Watch’

Fitch Puts ‘Israel’ Under ‘Ratings Watch’

one day ago
‘Israel’ Failed in Its Most Important Mission - Military Intel Chief

‘Israel’ Failed in Its Most Important Mission - Military Intel Chief

2 days ago
Biden to Visit ‘Israel’ on Wednesday

Biden to Visit ‘Israel’ on Wednesday

3 days ago
Support for Netanyahu Plummets since Al-Aqsa Flood

Support for Netanyahu Plummets since Al-Aqsa Flood

6 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 20-10-2023 Hour: 10:02 Beirut Timing

whatshot