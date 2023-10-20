- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
The Islamic Resistance Mourns Two Martyrs of Its Hero Fighters
folder_openLebanon access_timeone day ago
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed News
{Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
The Islamic Resistance proudly mourned on Wednesday, 18/10/2023 two of its hero fighters who were martyred while performing their Jihadi duties.
The Islamic Resistance identified the two martyrs as Taha Abbas Abbas [Ali Al-Ridha] and Ali Mohammad Marmar [Mortadha], both from the southern Lebanese village of ‘Aitaroun.
Comments
- Related News