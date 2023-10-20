No Script

The Islamic Resistance Mourns Two Martyrs of Its Hero Fighters

The Islamic Resistance Mourns Two Martyrs of Its Hero Fighters
one day ago
By Al-Ahed News

{Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

The Islamic Resistance proudly mourned on Wednesday, 18/10/2023 two of its hero fighters who were martyred while performing their Jihadi duties.

The Islamic Resistance identified the two martyrs as Taha Abbas Abbas [Ali Al-Ridha] and Ali Mohammad Marmar [Mortadha], both from the southern Lebanese village of ‘Aitaroun.

Lebanon Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon

