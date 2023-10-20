No Script

Every Drop of Palestinian Blood Brings 'Israel' Closer to Downfall – Raisi

Every Drop of Palestinian Blood Brings ‘Israel’ Closer to Downfall – Raisi
one day ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi said the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime is only accelerating its demise by killing innocent Palestinian women and children in besieged Gaza.

“Every drop of Palestinian blood brings the Zionists closer to downfall, and the Zionist regime cannot compensate for its defeats with these atrocities,” Raisi declared on Wednesday while addressing a massive gathering of people in Tehran.

“Which human being accepts this heinous crime? Killing women and children, attacking hospitals—this marks the beginning of the end for the Zionist regime,” the Iranian president added.

Raisi noted that in addition to a military defeat, the ‘Israelis’ have recently suffered “security and intelligence setbacks” at the hands of the resistance front.

He also emphasized the rising global resentment towards the ‘Israeli’ regime and its principal supporter, the United States.

“Look at the global public's hatred towards the Zionist regime and the Americans and how people worldwide have expressed their abhorrence for their crimes,” he said.

“Today, all conscientious individuals detest these horrific crimes, and this is a defeat for the Zionist regime and America. Today, a global consensus has been formed, and the [global] society condemns the occupying regime, which has committed so many crimes against women and children."

The president pointed to international organizations and countries that merely sufficed to condemn the ‘Israeli’ crimes, and asked, “Is condemning enough? Are nations satisfied with just condemnation? Is expressing outrage sufficient? Therefore, today, Muslim nations are waiting for effective actions.”

Raisi maintained that the international community should take concrete and meaningful actions to hold the ‘Israeli’ regime accountable for its crimes against humanity.

‘Israel’ has been raining bombs on the Gaza Strip for the past 12 days since Gaza-based resistance movement Hamas launched Operation al-Aqsa Storm against ‘Israel’ in response to the regime's campaign of aggression, violation and bloodshed against Palestinians.

The health ministry in Gaza now says a total of 3,478 Palestinians have been martyred in ‘Israeli’ air raids while over 12,000 others have sustained injuries. 

The indiscriminate bombing by ‘Israel,’ particularly the attack on a hospital in the coastal region, has sparked outrage and widespread condemnation around the world.

On Tuesday, more than 500 people, including women and children, lost their lives in an ‘Israeli’ airstrike on al-Ahli Baptist Hospital. Thousands of Palestinians were present at the hospital when the attack took place.

Iran Palestine Gaza IsraeliOccupation SayyedEbrahimRaisi AlAqsaFlood

Comments

Every Drop of Palestinian Blood Brings 'Israel' Closer to Downfall – Raisi

