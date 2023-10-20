By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued on Wednesday 18-10-2023 the following statements:

‎In the Name of Allah the Most Beneficent the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}‎

Allah Almighty is Truthful

The group of martyrs Ibrahim Habib Al-Debeq and Ali Adnan Shukeir in the Islamic Resistance targeted at noon the ‘Israeli’ sites of ‘Jal Al-Alam, Zar’it Barrack, and Al-Bahri’ off Ras Al-Naqura with guided missiles and the appropriate weapons.

The group of martyrs Mohammad Tahhan and Ahmad Qassas in the Islamic Resistance targeted at noon a gathering of the occupation soldiers as well as a monitoring and espionage systems in Al-Tahayyat Hill southern Al-Manara with guided missiles, leaving several soldiers killed and injured.

In response to the Zionist attacks against the Lebanese civilians, the group of martyrs Mahmoud Beez and Mahdi Atwi in the Islamic Resistance attacked the Zionist ‘Al-Malikiya’ site in the afternoon with different rockets and machine guns. It was hit precisely, several soldiers were injured, and a big part of its technical equipment has been destroyed.

The group of martyrs Hussein Kamal Al-Masri and Ali Youssef Alaeddine in the Islamic Resistance targeted this afternoon the ‘Ruwaisat Al-Alam’ site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarshouba Hills and Shebaa Farms with various types of rockets and weapons, including a 57 mm. The operation struck the site with precise hits.

The group of martyrs Hussein Fasa’i and Ahmad Qassas in the Islamic Resistance targeted this afternoon the ‘Metula’ site with the appropriate weapons.

The group of martyrs Ali Hassan Hodroj and Ali Raef Ftouni in the Islamic Resistance targeted in the afternoon Al-Tahayyat site for the second time today using the appropriate weapons.

{And victory comes only from Allah, the Almighty, All-Wise}