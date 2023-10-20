- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Islamic Resistance Inflicts Painful Losses Upon the ‘Israeli’ Enemy on Wednesday
folder_openLebanon access_timeone day ago
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued on Wednesday 18-10-2023 the following statements:
In the Name of Allah the Most Beneficent the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
- The group of martyrs Ibrahim Habib Al-Debeq and Ali Adnan Shukeir in the Islamic Resistance targeted at noon the ‘Israeli’ sites of ‘Jal Al-Alam, Zar’it Barrack, and Al-Bahri’ off Ras Al-Naqura with guided missiles and the appropriate weapons.
- The group of martyrs Mohammad Tahhan and Ahmad Qassas in the Islamic Resistance targeted at noon a gathering of the occupation soldiers as well as a monitoring and espionage systems in Al-Tahayyat Hill southern Al-Manara with guided missiles, leaving several soldiers killed and injured.
- In response to the Zionist attacks against the Lebanese civilians, the group of martyrs Mahmoud Beez and Mahdi Atwi in the Islamic Resistance attacked the Zionist ‘Al-Malikiya’ site in the afternoon with different rockets and machine guns. It was hit precisely, several soldiers were injured, and a big part of its technical equipment has been destroyed.
- The group of martyrs Hussein Kamal Al-Masri and Ali Youssef Alaeddine in the Islamic Resistance targeted this afternoon the ‘Ruwaisat Al-Alam’ site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarshouba Hills and Shebaa Farms with various types of rockets and weapons, including a 57 mm. The operation struck the site with precise hits.
- The group of martyrs Hussein Fasa’i and Ahmad Qassas in the Islamic Resistance targeted this afternoon the ‘Metula’ site with the appropriate weapons.
- The group of martyrs Ali Hassan Hodroj and Ali Raef Ftouni in the Islamic Resistance targeted in the afternoon Al-Tahayyat site for the second time today using the appropriate weapons.
{And victory comes only from Allah, the Almighty, All-Wise}
Comments
- Related News