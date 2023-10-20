Sayyed Safieddine: The Resistance’s Answer to Any Western Mistake Will Be Resounding

By Al-Ahed News

Chief of Hezbollah Executive Council His Eminence Sayyed Hashem Safieddine denounced the ‘Israeli’ massacres in Gaza, the last of which was the Baptist Hospital massacre, stressing that the ‘Israeli’ massacres are backed and covered by both the US and the West.

In an even organized by Hezbollah in Beirut’s southern suburb to slam the massacre and in support of the Palestinian people and resistance, the Hezbollah official underlined that the enemy was committing genocidal massacres against entire families in Gaza every minute with the Arab conscience absent.

“The bombing that targeted the hospital yesterday indicates that the targeting was previously decided and intended,” Sayyed Safieddine said, explaining that the hospital’s administration and officials made every effort to secure it as it is, under all laws, prohibited to target a hospital.

“The Zionist boldness was clear yesterday as they tried to exempt themselves from the responsibility [of the massacre] and hold the Palestinian factions responsible for it,” the senior Hezbollah official added, stressing that “The US doesn’t know how to take lessons from its first sin, when it adopted the narrative of beheading children.”

He further lashed out at the shameful western stances towards the massacres in Gaza, which he said confirm that the US-led West doesn’t consider the Arabs and the Palestinians as humans.

“In the coming days we will be facing a new lie and a malicious topic that the resistance in Palestine is ‘Daesh’, yet the true ‘Daesh’ is the US and ‘Israel’ that ban eliminating the murderous terrorist ideology,” Sayyed Safieddine warned, underscoring that “This time is different from the past, it is the era of the Palestinian resistance movements, peoples, and factions, and the era of the resistance forces in the region.”

Addressing the people of Gaza, Sayyed Safieddine said: Do learn that you are giving the most prominent lesson in defending the sanctities of the nation; and we sanctify your sacrifices and patience which will be followed by an unprecedented victory.

Warning that the goal today is to expel the people of Gaza outside the strip, and adding that the Egyptian president’s statement in this regard indicate how serious this plot is, Sayyed Safieddine mocked Netanyahu and Biden’s dilemma today which is represented by the defiance of the people of Gaza inside the strip despite the bombardment, killing, and displacement.

His Eminence further cautioned that ‘Israel’ will attempt to target more hospitals and civilians in Gaza to expel the people outside the strip.

“We learned that the entire military and security ‘Israeli’ leadership is confused and weak, and that the American came to calm its fears down,” Sayyed Safieddine said, underlining that “We have to shoulder our responsibility today for Gaza not to fall, and it will not fall.”

Our region won’t rest as long as this US tyranny exists in this world, and today’s world is either with Gaza and its right or with the US, ‘Israel’, and the malicious Western countries, Sayyed Safieddine added.

The Hezbollah official noted that perhaps the moment has come for the regional peoples to declare their stance against the US tyranny.

He further insisted that the resistance in Lebanon is thousands of times stronger in determination, power, and equations, advising the Western countries to watch out any mistake they may make. “Answering the mistake you’ll make will be resounding as what we possess is stronger that what you have, His Eminence concluded.