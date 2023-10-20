Biden Whitewashes “Israel’s” Massacre of Gazans, Claims “Other Team” Was Behind Strike

By Staff

US President Joe Biden landed in the “Israeli”-occupied Palestinian territories on Wednesday [October 18] morning and held talks with “Israeli” entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu just hours after the “Israeli” army massacred hundreds of civilians in Gaza during an airstrike on the Baptist Hospital [Al-Ahli Arab Hospital].

In an attempt to whitewash “Israel’s” slaughter of Gazans, Biden claims that the “other team” was behind the Baptist Hospital massacre.

“Based on what I’ve seen, it appears it was done by the other team, and not you,” Biden told Netanyahu, promoting the “Israeli” narrative that the hospital was demolished by an “errant rocket strike” from a resistance faction.

However, Biden did not provide any evidence to support his claims and added, “There are a lot of people out there who are not sure.”

Biden and Netanyahu did not answer any questions from the press. The US president is set to meet with the “Israeli” war cabinet to “seek a sense of ‘Israel's’ plans and objectives in the days and weeks ahead,” a White House official highlighted on Tuesday.

Palestinian media reported that the hospital housed over a thousand people.

Photos from the Baptist Hospital [Al Ahli Arab Hospital] showed fire engulfing the hospital halls, shattered glass and body parts scattered across the area. At least 500 bodies have been identified so far.

Biden has strongly backed top ally “Israel” and its military campaign after 1,400 settlers were killed in a surprise operation launched by Hamas on October 7.

The “Israeli” entity’s military campaign had already left at least 3,000 dead inside Gaza before the hospital was destroyed.