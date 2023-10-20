Iran FM: Situation in Palestine at Boiling Point

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist “Israeli” regime’s brutal atrocities against people of Gaza have brought the conditions in Palestine to the boiling point, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said, warning of the spread of war at any moment.

In a telephone conversation with his Armenian counterpart on Tuesday, Amir Abdollahian said, “The situation in the occupied Palestine has reached a boiling point, and there is a possibility of the conflict spreading at any moment. It is imperative to establish suitable corridors for the immediate delivery of water, food, pharmaceuticals, and medical supplies to the Gazans.”

He then highlighted the importance of the 3+3 format meeting about the Caucasus region.

“Our message in the 3+3 meeting is peace in the Caucasus,” the top Iranian diplomat added.

For his part, Ararat Mirzoyan said the 3+3 meeting presents a significant potential for regional dialogue and expressed hope for its successful result.

He also decried the killing of civilians in Palestine and added, “We have been monitoring the developments in Palestine and the efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran to end this war from the beginning.”

More than 3,000 Palestinians have been killed in “Israeli” attacks on Gaza since Hamas’s October 7 operation outside Gaza.

On Tuesday night, a deadly “Israeli” strike at the Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza killed at least 500, many of them women and children.