US Claims to Have Foiled Attack on Ain Al-Assad Airbase

folder_openMiddle East... access_time 2 days ago
By Staff, Agencies

Two US officials claimed that the US military thwarted an attack targeting its forces in the US occupation Ain Al-Assad base in Iraq early on Wednesday.

The US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to say who was suspected of the attack, according to Reuters.

The one-way attack drones were intercepted as they attempted to strike the air base, the officials claimed.

After the martyrdom of Resistance commanders who led the anti-terrorism fight in Iraq and Syria, the Iraqi parliament approved a piece of legislation to call for the withdrawal of American troops from the country, a demand that the US troops have yet to meet.

