‘Israel’ Failed in Its Most Important Mission - Military Intel Chief

By Staff, Agencies

In a statement, the head of the ‘Israeli’ occupation army’s Intelligence Division, Major General Aharon Haliva, admitted to a critical intelligence failure in not detecting the recent surprise resistance operation by Hamas resistance movement.

The acknowledgment comes in the wake of the Zionist regime’s ongoing efforts compensate for the humiliation imposed on it by the Palestinian resistance.

Haliva lamented, "In all my visits to the Amman units in the last eleven days, I have emphasized that the beginning of the war is an intelligence failure. The ‘Israeli’ military under its command failed to warn of the attack carried out by Hamas. We failed in our most important mission, and as the head of the ‘Israeli’ military, I bear full responsibility for the failure."

"What is required to be investigated, we will investigate in the most profound and poignant way and draw the conclusions. But now, before our eyes, there is only one task - to fight back and win it!" he claimed.