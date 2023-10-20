No Script

Raisi: Flames of US-‘Israeli’ Bombs to Soon Devour the Zionists

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has vehemently condemned the brutal massacre by the apartheid “Israeli” entity on a hospital in Gaza City that has claimed the lives of hundreds of people.

“The flames of the American-'Israeli’ bombs that were dropped on the heads of the oppressed wounded Palestinians at Gaza’s al-Ahli Baptist Hospital would soon devour Zionists,” Raisi wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, at least 500 civilians, mainly women and children, were slaughtered by “Israeli” airstrikes on the facility amid a relentless war by the Zionist entity on the besieged Gaza Strip, the territory’s health ministry said.

The actual death toll could be far higher since, according to the ministry, “hundreds of victims are still under the rubble.”

“The silence of no noble person is permissible in the face of this war crime,” Raisi added, saying the Islamic Republic had declared Wednesday a day of public mourning over the tragedy.

For his part, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, wrote in a post on X that, in the aftermath of the “appalling crime” time had come for “the humanity to unite internationally against this bogus regime...and its killing machine,” calling the “Israeli” regime "more hateful than [the Takfiri terrorist group of] Daesh.”

On Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry condemned the deadly atrocity in the strongest terms, calling the massacre as a “savage war crime and an instance of genocide.”

