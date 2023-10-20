No Script

Islamic Resistance Targets ‘Israeli’ Merkava, Kills, Injures its Crew at the ‘Raheb’ Site

folder_openLebanon access_time 2 days ago
By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement:

 

‎In the Name of Allah the Most Beneficent the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}‎

Allah Almighty is Truthful

At 03:15 of Wednesday’s dawn, 18/10/2023, the group of martyrs Hussein Hani Al-Tawil and Mahdi Mohammad Atwi targeted an ‘Israeli’ occupation army Merkava at the ‘Raheb’ military site, striking accurate hits that killed and injured its crew.

{And victory comes only from Allah, the Almighty, All-Wise}

