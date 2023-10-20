- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Islamic Resistance Targets ‘Israeli’ Merkava, Kills, Injures its Crew at the ‘Raheb’ Site
folder_openLebanon access_time 2 days ago
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement:
In the Name of Allah the Most Beneficent the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
At 03:15 of Wednesday’s dawn, 18/10/2023, the group of martyrs Hussein Hani Al-Tawil and Mahdi Mohammad Atwi targeted an ‘Israeli’ occupation army Merkava at the ‘Raheb’ military site, striking accurate hits that killed and injured its crew.
{And victory comes only from Allah, the Almighty, All-Wise}
Comments
- Related News