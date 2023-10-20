No Script

Hezbollah: US Accountable for Gaza Baptist Hospital Massacre, Tomorrow Wednesday Is Day of Anger

2 days ago
Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah issued a statement condemning the heinous “Israeli” aggression on the Baptist Hospital in Gaza.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Humanity mourns the horrific and brutal crime committed by the Zionist murder and criminal gangs in the Baptist Hospital [Al Ahli Arab Hospital] in Gaza which claimed the lives of hundreds of innocent martyrs.

This massacre is a continuation of the previous massacres that preceded it since the establishment of this criminal, usurping entity in Deir Yassin, Houla, Sabra and Shatila, all the way to the Qana massacres and others throughout the years of the hateful occupation, revealing the true criminal face of this entity and its sponsor, the great Satan and criminal – the United States, which bears direct and full responsibility for this massacre and for all crimes committed by the Zionist “Israeli” enemy.

International and regional organizations must act immediately against the massacres and genocide of the oppressed Palestinian people and the implementation of forced displacement who are struggling under the weight of massacres, terrorism and murder.

Let tomorrow, Wednesday, be a day of unprecedented anger against the “Israeli” enemy and its crimes as well as against [US President Joe] Biden’s visit to the Zionist entity to give cover and protect this criminal entity.

Let the message be clear that the day that comes after this day will be on the path of resistance, victory and retribution for the oppressed against the oppressor.

And surely, Allah is Able to give them [believers] victory

