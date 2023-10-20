No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
  1. Home

Hezbollah Targets Several “Israeli” Military Sites

Hezbollah Targets Several “Israeli” Military Sites
folder_openLebanon access_time 3 days ago
starAdd to favorites

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Statement issued by the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon:

“Permission has been given to those who fight because they have been wronged, and indeed, God is Able to grant them victory.”

This afternoon, October 17, 2023, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targeted the following sites: Zarit, Al-Sadh; Jal Deir; Al-Malikiya; And Berket Richa.

Victory comes only from Allah, Surely Allah is Almighty, All-Wise

 

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah

Comments

  1. Related News
Hezbollah Targets Several “Israeli” Military Sites

Hezbollah Targets Several “Israeli” Military Sites

3 days ago
Hezbollah Targets ’Ramim’ Barracks

Hezbollah Targets ’Ramim’ Barracks

3 days ago
Islamic Resistance Targets Al-Dahyra Site, Hits A Merkava Tank

Islamic Resistance Targets Al-Dahyra Site, Hits A Merkava Tank

4 days ago
Islamic Resistance Targets Several “Israeli” Military Sites

Islamic Resistance Targets Several “Israeli” Military Sites

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 20-10-2023 Hour: 10:02 Beirut Timing

whatshot