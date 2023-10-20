- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Hezbollah Targets ’Ramim’ Barracks
folder_openLebanon access_time 3 days ago
starAdd to favorites
Translated by Al-Ahed News
Statement issued by the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon:
“Permission has been given to those who fight because they have been wronged, and indeed, God is Able to grant them victory.”
This afternoon, on October 17, 2023, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targeted a Zionist tank in the “Ramim” barracks, causing direct casualties.
Victory comes only from Allah, Surely Allah is Almighty, All-Wise
Comments
- Related News