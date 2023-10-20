Imam Khamenei: If ‘Israeli’ Crimes Continue, No One Can Stop Muslims, Resistance Forces

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said if ‘Israeli’ crimes against Palestinians in Gaza continue, no one can stop Muslims and resistance forces.

Imam Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with a group of Iranian elites and top scientific talents.

His Eminence said the ‘Israeli’ bombardments of Gaza must stop immediately.

"If these crimes [by the Zionists] continue, the Muslims will lose their patience. The Resistance forces will lose their patience," Imam Khamenei warned.

"No one will be able to stop them at that point. They should know this. They shouldn’t expect others to stop this or that group from doing these or those things. No one will be able to stop them once they have lost their patience. This is a reality," His Eminence added.

"Of course, no matter what the Zionist regime does, it will not be able to compensate for the disgraceful defeat that it has experienced in this matter," Imam Khamenei underlined.

“What is in front of the eyes of the whole world is the Zionist regime’s crime of genocide,” Imam Khamenei said.

Claims by some countries that the Palestinians have killed civilians are false as all those living in settlements across the occupied territories are armed, he asserted.

“Now let’s suppose that they are civilians. However, the Zionists are killing the people of Gaza a hundred times more than that figure. Armed personnel do not live in Gaza. They choose crowded sites and hit them… The usurping regime must stand trial.”

Imam Khamenei also noted that numerous information suggest that the Americans are devising the current policy within the Zionist regime.

“The US is responsible for the recent crimes. The bombings must stop immediately,” he added.