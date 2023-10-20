US Sending 2,000 Marines To ‘Israeli’-occupied Coast

By Staff, Agencies

The Pentagon has sent 2,000 marines and sailors to waters off the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian coast as part of a “show of force” in the region, CNN reported, citing unnamed US officials. The move comes amid an ongoing ‘Israeli’ war on Gaza, which has claimed the lives of scores this month.

Led by the elite 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, the “rapid response force” is headed toward the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories on board the USS Bataan, an amphibious assault ship previously stationed in the Gulf of Oman, officials told the outlet on Monday. They did not specify the unit’s exact destination, or say if it would join two US carrier strike groups parked in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Separately, on Sunday US War Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered another 2,000 troops to gear up for a potential “medical and logistical support” mission in ‘Israel’, according to multiple news agencies.

However, Pentagon staffers stressed that the order does not guarantee direct US involvement in the conflict with Hamas, noting that the White House “does not want to give the impression that American troops could become embroiled in a hot war.”

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported on the preparations, also stated that the troops would be tasked with “advising and medical support” and “aren't intended to serve in a combat role.”

The 2,000 soldiers are now stationed across a wide area, including in the Middle East and Europe, but have been placed on notice to deploy within 24 hours if needed.