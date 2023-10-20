- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Islamic Resistance Targets Al-Dahyra Site, Hits A Merkava Tank
folder_openLebanon access_time 4 days ago
starAdd to favorites
Translated by Al-Ahed News
Statement issued by the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon:
“Permission has been given to those who fight because they have been wronged, and indeed, God is Able to grant them victory.”
Around six o'clock this afternoon [Monday], the group of the martyr Ali Kamel Mohsen in the Islamic Resistance targeted the “Israeli” Al-Dahayra military site and directly hit a Merkava tank at its entrance with guided missiles.
Victory comes only from Allah, Surely Allah is Almighty, All-Wise
Comments
- Related News