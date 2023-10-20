No Script

Islamic Resistance Targets Al-Dahyra Site, Hits A Merkava Tank

Islamic Resistance Targets Al-Dahyra Site, Hits A Merkava Tank
folder_openLebanon access_time 4 days ago
Translated by Al-Ahed News

Statement issued by the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon:

“Permission has been given to those who fight because they have been wronged, and indeed, God is Able to grant them victory.”

Around six o'clock this afternoon [Monday], the group of the martyr Ali Kamel Mohsen in the Islamic Resistance targeted the “Israeli” Al-Dahayra military site and directly hit a Merkava tank at its entrance with guided missiles.

Victory comes only from Allah, Surely Allah is Almighty, All-Wise

 

Israel South Lebanon Hezbollah IslamicResistance

