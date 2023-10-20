- Home
Islamic Resistance Targets Several “Israeli” Military Sites
Translated by Al-Ahed News
Statement issued by the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon:
“Permission has been given to those who fight because they have been wronged, and indeed, God is Able to grant them victory.”
The Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targeted the five “Israeli” sites: Misgav Aam, Khirbet Al-Manara, Harmon, Risha, and Ramiya sites with direct weapons, leading to causalities.
Victory comes only from Allah, Surely Allah is Almighty, All-Wise.
