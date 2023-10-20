US Troops Do Not Want to Sacrifice Their Lives for “Israel”

By Staff, Tasnim

A very important internal correspondence between the commanders of the US National Guard has been revealed.

A cyber group affiliated with the Resistance Front was able to obtain a very important and decisive correspondence between General Daniel R. Hokanson, the commander of the National Guard Bureau, and one of the senior commanders of this organization, which reveals an important fact from within the American military bodies.

According to the Tasnim news agency, after Al-Aqsa Storm, Hamas' operation against the “Israelis”, many American officials, including US War Secretary Lloyd Austin, announced that they will fully support the “Israeli” army.

Following the announcement, General Daniel Hokanson on October 9 condemned Hamas and said that the US National Guard stands with “Israelis” and support them in this difficult situation.

Although the American National Guard is involved in mostly domestic missions, the bureau announced that it is ready to provide field support for the Zionist regime.

The correspondence was obtained from one of the internal messaging systems of the US National Guard.

In an administrative correspondence between the commander of the US National Guard and one of the senior commanders of the bureau on October 13, Hokanson wrote that “there is growing anti-Semitism among enlist [American] troops who are openly stating they are against ‘Israel’ and do not willing to put their lives on the line for them [the ‘Israelis’]”.

He added that “with Trump’s remarks against Netanyahu on Wednesday, this problem is only going to get worse. We need to come up with a strategy to deal with this and rally the troops in support of ‘Israel’ against Hamas.”

“When I spoke to Ori [Ori Gordin, ‘Israeli’ Forces Commander of Northern Command] shortly after the attack, he expressed concerns about the Republican in Congress and if they would hinder full support from the US. I tried to assuage his concerns but he’s not wrong,” the correspondence added.

Hokanson stated that CENTCOM told him that “Tuberville’s hold is having a major impact on their operation. CENTCOM has limited forces and was not expecting a hot war to break out in the region. This, combined with the lack of confirmed leadership positions, means CENTCOM will not be able to support the ‘Israeli’ entity should this turn into a multi-front war if [Lebanese] Hezbollah enters the fray. To be honest, if Hezbollah or other players enter the war, ‘Israeli’ won’t be able to defend themselves either.”

“Let me know if you have any suggestions and let’s try to get the key players together for a meeting on Monday,” the correspondence concluded.

According to Tasnim, the issue of the negative attitude of a significant number of American soldiers towards “Israelis” – which the official American narrative interprets the attitude as anti-Semitism – has a long record.

This spring, the White House had ordered the Pentagon to investigate the spread of this phenomenon and take necessary measures against it.