Raisi Strongly Condemns Silence of Certain Countries on “Israel” Heinous Crimes in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi says the “Israel’s shameless move to force the people of Gaza to flee their homes runs counter to all international laws and humanitarian principles.

Addressing a cabinet session on Sunday evening, Raisi strongly condemned the silence of certain countries and international organizations in the face of the “Israeli” entity’s unprecedented and heinous crimes against the oppressed and defenseless people of Palestine

“Those who keep silent in the face of ‘Israel’s’ crimes must be held accountable for their actions and face the judgment of history,” he added.

He reiterated the Islamic Republic’s unwavering and definite policy of supporting the people of Palestine.

The Iranian president warned that wasting any second to stop the “Israeli” entity’s bombardment of residential areas in Gaza and to help people access basic commodities would lead to harmful consequences.

He also called on all countries to fulfill their responsibilities vis-à-vis the ongoing situation in Gaza, where the “Israeli” occupying regime presses ahead with its brutal attacks against civilians.

On October 7, the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood deep into the territories occupied by the “Israeli” regime. The operation involved large-scale air, land, and sea strikes.

The group said the operation was a reaction to the recurring desecration of the al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds [Jerusalem] as well as intensified “Israeli” atrocities against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

The “Israeli” entity responded with intensive air strikes on civilian targets in the Gaza Strip, killing at least 2,670 Palestinians in Gaza and wounding some 10,000 others, according to the territory’s health ministry.

The regime has also intensified the siege of Gaza, leaving the city, home to more than 2.3 million Palestinians, without water, electricity, fuel and internet.

According to reports, the “Israeli” entity also destroyed some 135,000 houses and residential units in Gaza since the beginning of its savage attacks.