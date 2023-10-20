Iran FM: Gaza May Turn into Graveyard for “Israeli” Troops

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has warned that if diplomatic efforts to stop “Israeli” airstrikes and prevent a ground offensive on Gaza are unsuccessful, there is a risk of the conflict escalating uncontrollably with multiple regional players potentially joining the fight.

“If the measures aimed at immediately stopping the ‘Israeli’ attacks that are killing children in the Gaza Strip end in a deadlock, it is highly probable that many other fronts will be opened,” Hossein Amir Abdollahian told Al Jazeera on Sunday, reiterating the warning Iran had voiced repeatedly over the past week.

“If the Zionist entity [‘Israel’] decides to enter Gaza, the resistance leaders will turn it into a graveyard of the occupation soldiers,” he added, referring to Hamas.

On his diplomatic trip across the region, the Iranian minister met with a top political leader of Hamas, Ismail Hanieyh, in Doha, Qatar, where he rallied other Islamic countries to support of Palestine, and assured that Iran will continue its efforts to stop the “war crimes committed by the Zionists”.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will never back down on its principles and values in support of the Palestinian nation,” he stressed.

In an effort to find a resolution to the Gaza crisis, Amir Abdollahian also discussed “the sensitive situation in the region” with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. He asked China to use its capacities in the United Nations Security Council to stop the deaths and suffering of Gaza residents, emphasizing the necessity of creating a humanitarian corridor.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi initiated phone calls with multiple Muslim leaders on Sunday, raising alarm about the dire situation in Gaza and calling for “decisive and immediate” action by the Arab League and other international bodies to stop the “Israeli” “killing machine”.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has also addressed the Muslim countries urging them to come to the aid of Palestinians. “With God’s grace, this movement that has started in Palestine will advance and result in a complete victory for the Palestinians,” he said in an X [formerly Twitter] post on Saturday.

The United States dispatched a second aircraft carrier armada to the Eastern Mediterranean, seeking to put pressure on Iran, Hezbollah in Lebanon and other pro-Palestinian forces to stay out of the “Israel”-Gaza war.