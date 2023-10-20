No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
  1. Home

Iran Will Always Remain Supportive of Resistance - Spokesman

Iran Will Always Remain Supportive of Resistance - Spokesman
folder_openIran access_time 4 days ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani reasserted the Islamic Republic's unwavering support for the regional Axis of Resistance amid the ‘Israeli’ regime's ongoing hugely deadly war against the Palestinian territory of the Gaza Strip.

"The Islamic Republic has always been and will always be supportive of the Resistance and against the occupation," Kanaani said on Sunday.

Tehran, he added, would also continue to remain in favor of "the oppressed and resistant people of Palestine's obvious and natural rights against the bogus and usurping ‘Israeli’ regime."

The spokesman made the comments after the ‘Israeli’ regime called up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists, declaring a "long" war on Gaza in response to Operation al-Aqsa Flood. The operation was launched by the Gaza-based Palestinian Resistance movements last Saturday in response to the occupying regime's decades-long campaign of bloodshed and destruction against Palestinians.

As many as 2,670 people have been martyred and nearly 10,000 others injured since the regime launched its bloody aggression against the coastal territory.

Iran Palestine Gaza IsraeliOccupation AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran Will Always Remain Supportive of Resistance - Spokesman

Iran Will Always Remain Supportive of Resistance - Spokesman

4 days ago
Imam Khamenei: Palestinian Movement Headed for Complete Victory

Imam Khamenei: Palestinian Movement Headed for Complete Victory

6 days ago
Iranians Hold Nationwide Pro-Palestine Rallies

Iranians Hold Nationwide Pro-Palestine Rallies

7 days ago
IMN Leader Sheikh Zakzaky Arrives in Tehran

IMN Leader Sheikh Zakzaky Arrives in Tehran

9 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 20-10-2023 Hour: 10:02 Beirut Timing

whatshot