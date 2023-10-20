- Home
Iran Will Always Remain Supportive of Resistance - Spokesman
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani reasserted the Islamic Republic's unwavering support for the regional Axis of Resistance amid the ‘Israeli’ regime's ongoing hugely deadly war against the Palestinian territory of the Gaza Strip.
"The Islamic Republic has always been and will always be supportive of the Resistance and against the occupation," Kanaani said on Sunday.
Tehran, he added, would also continue to remain in favor of "the oppressed and resistant people of Palestine's obvious and natural rights against the bogus and usurping ‘Israeli’ regime."
The spokesman made the comments after the ‘Israeli’ regime called up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists, declaring a "long" war on Gaza in response to Operation al-Aqsa Flood. The operation was launched by the Gaza-based Palestinian Resistance movements last Saturday in response to the occupying regime's decades-long campaign of bloodshed and destruction against Palestinians.
As many as 2,670 people have been martyred and nearly 10,000 others injured since the regime launched its bloody aggression against the coastal territory.
