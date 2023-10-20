US Hate Crimes: Man Stabs Muslim Boy 26 Times

By Staff, Agencies

A 71-year-old white man in the US state of Illinois motivated by anti-Palestinian rhetoric has stabbed a 6-year-old Muslim boy 26 times and seriously injured his mother.

The incident happened on Sunday amid US politicians and media’s ceaseless rhetoric against Muslims over the Zionist war against the Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Officials and Muslim rights activists said the man was charged with hate crimes for stabbing the Palestinian boy to death and wounding his mother, Reuters reported.

The Will County Sheriff's Office said in a statement the boy was stabbed with a military-style knife with a 7-inch [18-cm] serrated blade.

The 32-year-old woman was also stabbed multiple times but is expected to survive the attack that occurred on Saturday in Plainfield Township, about 40 miles [64 km] southwest of Chicago.

The man reportedly shouted, "You Muslims must die!"

"Detectives were able to determine that both victims in this brutal attack were targeted by the suspect due to them being Muslim and the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict involving Hamas and the ‘Israelis’," the Will County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The suspect, Joseph Czuba, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of hate crime and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, the sheriff's office said.

When police arrived at the scene, they said they found Czuba sitting on the ground outside the home with a cut to his forehead. The victims were in a bedroom.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations [CAIR] blamed the Islamophobic rhetoric by politicians and media for the crime.

CAIR identified the boy as Wadea Al-Fayoume and said the woman, Hanaan Shahin, was his mother.

“We are shocked and disturbed to learn that a landlord in Chicago expressing anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian views broke into a Muslim family's apartment and attacked them with a knife, injuring the mother and killing her 6-year-old son, Wadea Al-Fayoume,” CAIR said on the social media platform X.

"The Islamophobic rhetoric and anti-Palestinian racism being spread by politicians, media outlets, and social media platforms must stop," CAIR added.

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Saturday warned the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference to stay vigilant "in this heightened environment."