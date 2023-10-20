- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Abu Hamza in Response to ‘Israeli’ Ground Invasion Threats: Welcome to Hell!
By Al-Ahed News
Spokesman of Al-Quds Brigades, the Islamic Jihad military wing, Abu Hamza noted in a recorded message that the resistance is showering the Zionist military gatherings and settlements intensely, and with long ranges.
In comments on the enemy’s desperate attempts to deport the brave Palestinian people, Abu Hamza saluted the sacrificing and dear people who are steadfast in their land.
“The enemy has exceeded all religious, legal, and humanitarian doctrines, and despite all of this, it hadn’t harmed our determination. The word of our people and our resistance is the strongest,” the spokesman added,
He then emphasized that the resistance is constant in this battle, which has no choice but victory.
Addressing the enemy, Abu Hamza said: “As we defeated you deep inside your entity, what do you think about coming to us on your feet?”
“We’ve prepared for you men who love being killed in the path of Allah as much as you love life. So, welcome to Hell!” Abu Hamza concluded.
Comments
- Related News