Islamic Resistance Targets Zionist Espionage Equipment Along Southern Border

Islamic Resistance Targets Zionist Espionage Equipment Along Southern Border
folder_openLebanon access_time 5 days ago
By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Zionist cameras and technical equipment installed along the wall of 'Metula' settlement along the Lebanese-Palestinian borders with the appropriate weapons, putting them out of service.

