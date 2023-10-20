- Home
Islamic Resistance Targets Zionist Espionage Equipment Along Southern Border
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement:
The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Zionist cameras and technical equipment installed along the wall of 'Metula' settlement along the Lebanese-Palestinian borders with the appropriate weapons, putting them out of service.
