Islamic Resistance Targets Five Zionist Posts with the Appropriate Weapons

folder_openLebanon access_time 5 days ago
By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement:

‎In the Name of Allah the Most Beneficent the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}‎

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted five Zionist posts along the border, which are: ‘Jal Al-Alam, Burkat Risha, Ramiya, Al-Manara, and Al-Abbad’ with the direct and appropriate weapons.

{And victory comes only from Allah, the Almighty, All-Wise}

Lebanon Hezbollah IslamicResistance AlAqsaFlood

