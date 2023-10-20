- Home
Islamic Resistance Targets Five Zionist Posts with the Appropriate Weapons
5 days ago
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement:
In the Name of Allah the Most Beneficent the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted five Zionist posts along the border, which are: ‘Jal Al-Alam, Burkat Risha, Ramiya, Al-Manara, and Al-Abbad’ with the direct and appropriate weapons.
{And victory comes only from Allah, the Almighty, All-Wise}
