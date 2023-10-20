No Script

Islamic Resistance Targets ‘Hanita’ Barrack with Guided Missiles: Losses in Lives and Vehicles Reported

folder_openLebanon access_time 5 days ago
By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement:

‎{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}‎

As part of resuming retaliation to the killing and injuring of journalists in Alma Al-Shaab, and civilians in Shebaa, the Islamic Resistance fighters attacked on Sunday, 15-10-2023 afternoon the Zionist 'Hanita' Barrack with guided missiles. The strike hit two Merkava tanks and an armored troop carrier, and left several enemy soldiers killed and injured.

Lebanon Hezbollah IslamicResistance AlAqsaFlood

