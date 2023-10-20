- Home
Islamic Resistance Targets ‘Hanita’ Barrack with Guided Missiles: Losses in Lives and Vehicles Reported
5 days ago
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement:
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
As part of resuming retaliation to the killing and injuring of journalists in Alma Al-Shaab, and civilians in Shebaa, the Islamic Resistance fighters attacked on Sunday, 15-10-2023 afternoon the Zionist 'Hanita' Barrack with guided missiles. The strike hit two Merkava tanks and an armored troop carrier, and left several enemy soldiers killed and injured.
