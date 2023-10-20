- Home
The Islamic Resistance Targets the Raheb Site, Killing and Wounding Its Crew
Translated by Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issues a statement regarding the targeting of the Raheb site with guided missiles.
Statement issued by the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon:
“Permission has been given to those who fight because they have been wronged, and indeed, God is Able to grant them victory.”
The Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targeted with guided missiles a Merkava tank at the Raheb site, which led to it being directly hit and its crew being killed and wounded.
Victory comes only from Allah, Surely Allah is Almighty, All-Wise
