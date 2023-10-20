Hezbollah media relations issued the following statement:

The Palestinian media received a treacherous blow. While the Zionist enemy was waging a genocidal war against the Palestinian people, the European company that operates Eutelsat satellite made a decision to stop broadcasting the Al-Aqsa satellite channel to prevent news about the oppression of the Palestinian people from reaching the world. This exposes all the false Western claims about media neutrality and freedom of expression.

We consider this step to be shameless complicity with the “Israeli” enemy in its brutal war against defenseless Palestinian citizens, a malicious attempt to cover up Zionist crimes that are being exposed to the whole world, and a continuation of the killing of journalists in Gaza and Lebanon.

We condemn this unjust step and declare our solidarity with Al-Aqsa Channel and all free media that will continue to speak the truth and expose the practices of the occupation and its crimes to the world.