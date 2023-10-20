No Script

Hezbollah Responds to Attacking Journalists, Civilians By Targeting "Shtoula" Military Site with Guided Missiles  

  
folder_openLebanon access_time 5 days ago
Translated by Al-Ahed News

Statement issued by the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon:

“Permission has been given to those who fight because they have been wronged, and indeed, God is Able to grant them victory.”

In the context of responding to the “Israeli’ attacks that targeted journalists and led to the martyrdom of journalist Issam Al-Abdullah and the wounding of his colleagues, as well as the bombing that damaged a house in Shebaa and led to the martyrdom of citizens Khalil Asaad Ali Hashem and Rabad Hussein Al-Akoum, the group of martyrs Ali Youssef Alaeddin and Hussein Kamal Al-Masry, targeted this morning [Sunday, October 15, 2023] a Zionist military site in “Shtoula” area with guided missiles.

The operation led to a number of dead and injured soldiers.

Victory comes only from Allah, Surely Allah is Almighty, All-Wise


 

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah

