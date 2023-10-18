- Home
Islamic Resistance Targets and Destroys “Israeli” Surveillance Point in Occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms
Translated by Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued a statement regarding the targeting and destruction of an “Israeli” surveillance point in Occupied Shebaa Farms.
Statement issued by the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon:
“Permission has been given to those who fight because they have been wronged, and indeed, God is Able to grant them victory.”
The Islamic Resistance Mujahedeen targeted again this afternoon [Saturday] 10/14/2023, a surveillance and monitoring point belonging to the [“Israeli”] occupation forces in Birkat al-Naqqar in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms; the surveillance point was hit and a large part of its technical equipment was destroyed.
Victory comes only from Allah, Surely Allah is Almighty, All-Wise
