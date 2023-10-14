No Script

Islamic Unity Week 2023

 

Islamic Resistance Shells “Israeli” Military Sites in Occupied Shebaa Farms

folder_openLebanon access_time 54 minutes ago
Translated by Staff

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement:

“Permission [to fight] has been given to those who are being fought, because they were wronged. And indeed, Allah is competent to give them victory.”

At 3:15 pm today, Saturday 10/14/2023, the groups of the Islamic Resistance attacked the Zionist Al-Radar, Ruwaisat Al-Alam, Al-Samaqa, Zibdin and Ramtha military sites in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with guided missiles and mortar shells, inflicting accurate and direct targets.

“And victory is not but from Allah. Indeed, Allah is Exalted in Might and Wise”

 

 

Israel Lebanon shebaa farms Hezbollah IslamicResistance AlAqsaFlood

