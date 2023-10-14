- Home
Islamic Resistance Shells “Israeli” Military Sites in Occupied Shebaa Farms
Lebanon
Translated by Staff
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement:
“Permission [to fight] has been given to those who are being fought, because they were wronged. And indeed, Allah is competent to give them victory.”
At 3:15 pm today, Saturday 10/14/2023, the groups of the Islamic Resistance attacked the Zionist Al-Radar, Ruwaisat Al-Alam, Al-Samaqa, Zibdin and Ramtha military sites in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with guided missiles and mortar shells, inflicting accurate and direct targets.
“And victory is not but from Allah. Indeed, Allah is Exalted in Might and Wise”
