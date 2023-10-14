- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
A Message from the Children of Gaza
folder_openVideo-Reader access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed News
Nearly 600 Palestinian children have been killed by the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] in its aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip.
They represent one-third of the total death toll, with casualty count rapidly rising as the apartheid “Israeli” regime seals Palestinians in Gaza off from food, fuel, electricity, water and medical supplies.
Hear what the children of the Gaza have to say.
Comments
- Related News