A Message from the Children of Gaza

folder_openVideo-Reader access_time 3 hours ago
By Al-Ahed News

Nearly 600 Palestinian children have been killed by the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] in its aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip.

They represent one-third of the total death toll, with casualty count rapidly rising as the apartheid “Israeli” regime seals Palestinians in Gaza off from food, fuel, electricity, water and medical supplies.

Hear what the children of the Gaza have to say.

 

Israel Palestine iof GazaStrip AlAqsaFlood

