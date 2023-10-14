Imam Khamenei: Palestinian Movement Headed for Complete Victory

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei underlined that the movement that has started in Palestine will continue and lead to the complete victory of the Palestinians.

Imam Khamenei on Saturday touched on the situation in the Palestinians territories, including the besieged Gaza Strip which is currently under the most ferocious ‘Israeli’ airstrikes for a seventh day since a Hamas operation last Saturday.

“Today, one of the manifestations of the power of Islam is the very events that are happening in Palestine,” he said during a meeting with prominent Nigerian cleric and Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria [IMN] Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky in Tehran.

“The incidents of the recent days in Palestine, especially the bombings and the martyrdom of women, children and men, injure the heart of every human, but they also show the incredible power of Islam in Palestine,” he said.

“And with the grace and mercy of God Almighty, this movement that has started in Palestine will go further and lead to the complete victory of the Palestinians.”

Imam Khamenei said, "Everyone in the Islamic world has a duty to help the Palestinian people."

Imam Khamenei said the Islamic movement is expanding in different parts of the world such as Africa, Asia, Europe and North America, and "with God's grace, the success of this movement will continue with greater strength.”

His Eminence said the formation of the Islamic system and a government based on the political Islamic thought in Iran after many centuries is one of the aspects of the power of Islam.

“The Islamic Republic has become stronger day by day since its establishment and will become stronger in the future,” Imam Khamenei added.

His Eminence appreciated Sheikh Zakzaky’s efforts and those of his family in Africa, saying the growing power of Islam in the world despite immense conspiracies is a result of such efforts.

“You are an example of a real mujahid [Islamic fighter] in the cause of Allah and we hope that you will be able to continue your fight” for the sake of Islam, Imam Khamenei said.