CNN Reporter Apologizes for Defending ‘Israeli’ Claims That Hamas Beheaded Babies

By Staff, Agencies

CNN reporter Sara Sidner issued an apology after defending the Zionist entity’s claims that Hamas beheaded babies during last weekend's operation on a live broadcast, acknowledging that the reports were not confirmed.

"Yesterday the ‘Israeli’ Prime Minister's office said that it had confirmed Hamas beheaded babies & children while we were live on the air. The ‘Israeli’ government now says today it CANNOT confirm babies were beheaded. I needed to be more careful with my words and I am sorry," Sidner wrote Thursday on X.

The words I used were the PM's office must have proof if they are confirming this. Then President Biden confirmed seeing it. And then backtracked, she added.

Following the apology, Sidner faced criticism online.

CNN reported separately Thursday that the ‘Israeli’ government has not confirmed the claim that Hamas fighters cut off the heads of babies during the attack Saturday, citing an ‘Israeli’ official.

The Zionist occupation forces launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against the Gaza Strip in response to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas in ‘Israeli’ territories.

The war began Saturday when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories via land, sea and air.

The operation was in retaliation for the storming of the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East al-Quds and the Zionist settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

The Zionist military then launched ‘Swords of Iron’ aggression against civilians in Gaza Strip.

The aggression has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.