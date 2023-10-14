Iran’s FM Sums Up ME Tour: Hezbollah’s Decision to Join the Battle Will Shake the ‘Israeli’ Entity

By Al-Ahed News

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian underlined that the resistance is in an excellent position and is ready to respond to the Zionist criminal acts.

In a press conference from the Lebanese capital, Beirut, at the end of a tour that took him to Syria, Iraq and Lebanon, the top Iranian diplomat warned that the resistance will decide if the war will expand or new fronts are to be open.

“We will do all we can to stop the Zionist crimes in Gaza,” Amir Abdollahian said, noting also that ‘the resistance is the one that sets its conditions in the event that the current aggressive war ends.”

Mentioning that Iran proposed holding an urgent meeting of the OIC foreign ministers to discuss the “Israeli” war crimes, the top diplomat voiced Iran’s stance saying his country fully and effectively supports the Palestinian resistance in face of the “Israeli” crimes.

Slamming the American position that supports ‘Tel Aviv’, he said it proves that the fake entity is on the verge of security and military collapse.

Highlighting that Lebanon’s security is important to everyone, particularly to Iran, Amir Abdollahian said all possibilities are on the table concerning opening a new front in a way that suits the circumstances.

“Tehran and Riyadh agree on supporting Palestine and condemning the Zionist war crimes,” he said.

Additionally, Amir Abdollahian underlined that “The response from the resistance will make the “Israeli” entity regret. It will change the map of the occupied territories,” emphasizing that Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is a man of the field and has always played the most prominent role in maintaining the security of Lebanon and the region.

By noting that the Palestinian resistance has broad capabilities to demonstrate a strong response, the top Iranian diplomat also mentioned that “Given to Hezbollah scenarios, if the decision to intervene in the battle is taken, a major earthquake will shake the Zionist entity.”

Amir Abdollahian warned the war criminals and supporters of the Zionist entity in the region that they must end the aggression against Gaza before it is too late, as it may be too late in the coming hours.

“I will have a meeting with the UN representative and I will discuss with him the opportunity to launch a political initiative for a solution,” he said, lashing out at the the US, which has publicly announced its comprehensive support for “Israel,” meaning that it’s a partner in the battle against civilians in Gaza.